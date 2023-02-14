Patrick Mahomes Poses With Newborn Son During Disneyland Visit After Super Bowl Win

Following his Super Bowl 2023 victory, Patrick Mahomes had a memorable time at Disneyland with his family, including his son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III. The family was seen pictured with none other than Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Brittany Mahomes, his wife and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, shared a photo of the football player and son to her Instagram Story, celebrating their decision to introduce their 11-week-old baby boy to the world.

“Bronze got no idea what’s going on, what day it is or what time it is, but he says hello world 😍,” she captioned the photo.

Like Father Like Son

During her first visit to the California theme park, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling Skye, went on some rides while her brother took photos with the Kansas City Chiefs player. While sitting on her mom’s lap, she enjoyed the Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party rides.

Before their Disneyland adventure, the family of four took a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. This was the family’s first picture where Bronze’s face is visible, which they shared in a joint Instagram post.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️,” the couple wrote Instagram post alongside a photo of the family of four at the California amusement park.

A Super Bowl Win Celebration

During an appearance on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomes shared an update as to how his daughter is adapting to her new role as a big sister, following the birth of Bronze.

“She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” the dad of two shared.

“She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby,” he laughed. “That’s a real baby you got there.”

