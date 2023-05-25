Patrick Mahomes Says His Next Contract Isn’t About Money: He Has ‘Made Enough’ to Be ‘Set for’ Life

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about his current mindset. Despite being a two-time Super Bowl champion, he is not worried about his salary compared to other top quarterbacks in the league who make more money than him.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was asked about his contract and how so many other QBs have passed him:



"I worry about legacy and winning rings more than money at this moment."



"I've made enough money where I'll be set for the rest of my life."



(📽️ @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/NWhfxcSkWr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2023

Mahomes said that he and his agent talk with the Kansas City Chiefs team during the offseasons to figure out what is best for the organization.

“We want to do whatever’s best for the team, but obviously, I want to do what’s best for myself as well,” the quarterback shared. “I’ve always said I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment.”

When asked about his high salary as a quarterback, Mahomes said that it was not important to him.

Mahomes said that he’s already “made enough money where” he plans to be “set” for the rest of his life.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to find that line where you’re making a lot of money but you’re still keeping the great players around you so you can win these Super Bowls and you can compete in these games,” he continued.

“Everybody wants to get paid a lot of money when they’re the best at their craft. At the same time, if you look at the greats in the league, they found that right spot where they’re getting paid a lot of money” while still keeping “great players,” he shared.

When the interview was posted on Twitter, several replies flooded the comments from fans.

“Pat Mahomes will be in at least 3 more SBs with this mindset. It’s what kept Brady on top for long. Winning football games is how you eventually make your money.

Being over paid only breaks down the team long term,” sports commentator CJ Anderson posted.