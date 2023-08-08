The Washington Commanders NFL team has been through it the past few years. With the recent change up in ownership though, a name change may also be in order.

Videos by Rare

Many years ago, the professional football team currently known as the Washington Commanders, was a fearsome team. They were also not called “Commanders.” Their name demanded respect and reflected the brave and valiant virtues of the Native American warrior. At that time the team went by the “Washington Redskins.”

Under the lead of Dan Snyder, the Redskins had some rough days. In fact, they had only won two postseason games and had a massively imbalanced record of losing. Not to mention, these numbers span 24 years. To add to the team’s bad fortune, they also dealt with many sexual allegations and troubles among the management. Topping it all off, the fearsome “Redskins” re-branded to the arguably bland “Washington Commanders.” New hope has sparked however, with the changing hands of ownership.

Petition To Reclaim ‘Washington Redskins’ Name Booms

UPDATE: A petition has over 62-THOUSAND signatures to change the Washington Commanders name back to the Washington Redskins



I spoke with a @GuardiansNative member that created the petition @wusa9 #HTTC



Full Interview:https://t.co/JmQMlXVpyK



Full Story: https://t.co/7uwLfBz6OW pic.twitter.com/gM0h2B9Syd — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 7, 2023

In order to make the Washington Team respectable again, many ideas have risen concerning new possibilities. One of the most popular to be sure, is the fight to reclaim “Washington Redskins” as the team name. As reported by Trending Politics, a petition has been formed by Daniel Fazzolare on Change.org, with the goal of restoring the historic name. After a month and some change, the petition has raked in 63,180 plus signatures, well on its way to hit the intended 75,000 mark.

The point here is that the name was kicked to the curb due to the potential racism of the word redskin. Washington enthusiasts and signers of the petition argue otherwise. They point out that the name was never meant to disrespect Native Americans, in fact it was meant for the opposite. The name was given in admiration of the intrepid qualities the Native Americans represent. They believe the brand Redskins is much deeper than Commanders, and would draw fans back to the rebuilding team. Beyond the nod of respect and admiration, the petitioners also believe that the name Redskins will bring the American people closer together and open opportunities to unite our communities.