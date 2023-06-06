PGA Announces Merger With Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

The PGA has announced that they will be merging with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf today, marking the end of their bitter rivalry. The two leagues have battled each other for sometime.

The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced a merger on Tuesday in a stunning end to their bitter rivalry on the fairways, courts and geopolitical stage.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who once said playing in LIV events would warrant an apology, said the deal would benefit the sport.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” Monahan said in a statement. “Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

Monahan told The Associated Press that the merger was necessary to end “all this tension in the game.”

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said. “We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

