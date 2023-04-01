Police Investigating Assault Between L.A. Angels’ Anthony Rendon and Oakland A’s Fan

The Oakland Police Department and Major League Baseball are looking into an altercation between the Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon and an Oakland Athletics fan on MLB‘s opening day, Thursday. Several news sites have reported on the incident.

Fisticuffs

A 12-second video of the incident was shared on social media. It depicts Rendon pulling the fan’s shirt through the guardrails from below. This reportedly happened shortly after the Angels had lost 2-1 to the Athletics, while the players were leaving the field.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The clip catches Rendon confronting the fan saying, “What did you say? You called me a b–-h, huh?”

The fan denied the accusation, but Rendon continued to pester him, yelling “Yeah, you did. Yeah, motherf—–.” The MLB player then released the fan’s clothing and tried to swing at him, but he missed.

The baseball player exited the field shouting, “Get your bitch a– out of here.”

The cause of the altercation is unknown, and no other videos were shared online to show what happened before.

The MLB released a statement to ESPN. “We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter.”

Open Investigations

Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Police Department released a statement to the NBC Bay Area about their private investigation.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a battery that occurred on March 30, 2023, following an event in the 7000 block of Joe Morgan Way. At this time, no victim has contacted OPD, however, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced. As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating.”

Angels Manager Phil Nevin talked about how often these altercations occur.

“A lot of times we just don’t see it,” Nevin said. “You’re going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don’t want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it.”

Reporters asked if this most recent incident would be a distraction for the players.

“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin answered. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now.”