Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant: 3 Years Since Their Tragic Passing

It’s been 3 years since the world lost one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The world went quiet when they heard about the gut-wrenching death of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others that passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in California.

Safe to say the world immediately came together to mourn the loss, with NBA teams opting for a 24-second shot clock violation in tribute to the player’s retired No. 24 jersey. Although it’s been 3 years since their death, fans all around the globe still aren’t over the news, with some still grieving. Today, several fans took to social media in order to pay their respects to the legend.

“We lift the memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & the 7 other souls lost three years ago today. May the rod & staff of the great ‘I am’ comfort your families on this day & forever more,” one user wrote.

“Mamba forever 💜💛Three years ago today, we lost Kobe & Gigi Bryant. We continue to send love to the families of the victims,” another one stated. Another one tweeted, “Three years ago today, the world lost an all time basketball great. One of the best to ever do it. Continue resting in peace Kobe Bryant.”

Twitter Mourns Kobe Bryant

We lift the memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & the 7 other souls lost three years ago today. May the rod & staff of the great ‘I am’ comfort your families on this day & forever more.

🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/66JQxr4YWa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 26, 2023

Mamba forever 💜💛



Three years ago today, we lost Kobe & Gigi Bryant.



We continue to send love to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/Lbanh2n0UF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 26, 2023

Three years ago today, the world lost an all time basketball great. One of the best to ever do it. Continue resting in peace Kobe Bryant. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3eGGkhxC4S — James Wokabi (@JWokabi) January 26, 2023

Brian had one of the most legendary careers in NBA history. After an inspiring 20 years in the NBA, the player retired in 2016 but was still a fan favorite for most. His resume includes 18 All-Star selections, 5 NBA championships with the Lakers, 2 scoring titles, 15 all-NBA selections, and more.

He also sits fourth on the list of NBA all-time scoring leaders with an amazing 33,643 points across his 20-season career. His best season was in 2005-2006 after he scored 2,832 regular season points across a total of 80 games for the lakers.