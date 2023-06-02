Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Reaches Agreement To Part Ways With Skip Bayless and “Undisputed”

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been battling it out on national television every morning for the last seven years. It appears that this run is coming to an end.

Reports surfaced this week that Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has reportedly reached an agreement to end his tenure on “Undisputed”. Though news leaked earlier this week, there was no mention of Sharpe’s departure on the show today or yesterday.

Bleacher Report says about Sharpe’s departure….

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe has reached an agreement on a contract buyout with Fox Sports and his final appearance on the daily sports talk show is expected to air after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. As part of the buyout agreement, Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast will also cease to be part of Fox Sports. Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been with Undisputed since the show launched in September 2016. While the format of the show is for Sharpe and Bayless to argue key sports topics of the day, there have been recent moments when it seemed like things were crossing a line. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10077872-report-shannon-sharpe-set-to-leave-fs1s-undisputed-after-contract-buyout

There have been many heated moments between the pair in recent months. See an altercation below in which Shannon criticized Skip for tweeting that the NFL game in which Damar Hamlin was gravely injured and given CPR on the field should have continued. The two argue back and forth…

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless argument 2 days after Damar Hamlin incident!!



End of an era!

See Skip criticizing Shannon’s playing career below, claiming that Sharpe was “jealous” of Tom Brady because Brady had a longer career than Sharpe. The conversation becomes extremely heated…

This was the moment Shannon sharpe knew he was leaving Undisputed

We sure will miss the fiery debates between Skip and Shannon. I wonder who they will replace Shannon with?