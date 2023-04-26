Stephen A. Smith Says Clippers Should Force Kawhi Leonard To Retire (Video)

ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith said on his show ‘First Take’ this morning that the Los Angeles Clippers should force forward Kawhi Leonard to retire at age 31.

“Just give him his money and go. Because you can’t rely on him.” Smith can be quoted as saying. This comes after Leonard and the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs last night after only winning one game of the series.

“Steve Balmer and the Los Angeles Clipperrs should force Kawhi Leonard to retire. I’m done. He needs to retire. It’s over.” Stephen A. Smith

Leonard reportedly tore his meniscus earlier in the series, and was unavailable to play game 5, which occurred last night. Kawhi is only 31 years old.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2023

See the clip of Stephen A. Smith saying the Clippers should force Leonard to retire below…

Stephen A. Smith thinks the Clippers should force Kawhi to retire 😳 pic.twitter.com/16nzWXNCMM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 26, 2023

Smith went on to say in this clip that he does not question Leonard’s tenacity or courage, but that he believes Kawhi should retire because he is barely ever able to play.

Smith also went to claim that Leonard does “nothing” to promote the franchise that he plays for. Leonard is an NBA champion who won a ring with the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard previously played and won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard may not be flashy, and he may struggle with injuries, but in his short NBA career he has surely displayed more than an ability to win.

