The Dallas Cowboys Have A Dak Prescott Problem

The Dallas Cowboys have had a tremendous offseason in 2023. With the additions of cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, many are speculating that Dallas could be Super Bowl bound in 2023.

Besides the losses of Dalton Schultz, who will be readily replaced by a stable of young talented tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, and overpaid running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have only become stronger.

Videos by Rare

Elliott was replaced by Ronald Jones, a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Oft-injured cornerback Anthony Brown remains unsigned in free agency, but with the addition of Gilmore Dallas will probably allow him to walk away.

The Dallas offense last season ranked 4th in points per game. The Dallas defense ranked 5th in points per game, only allowing a little over 20 points per game.

With a 4th ranked offense and a 5th ranked defense, why did Dallas not make it to the Conference Championship last year? One reason.

#4. Dak Prescott.

Prescott was more than embarrassing in the 19-12 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

While the Cowboys defense jumped to #1 in the postseason defensive statistics, only allowing a minimal 16.5 points per game, the offense dropped to a dramatic #12, only scoring 21.5 per game.

With Dallas averaging 27.5 points a game in the regular season, their average dropped six points in the playoff.

When things mattered most for the Dallas Cowboys, the defense got better, and the offense got much worse.

When facing elite level defenses, Dak Prescott simply ceases to be able to function as a quarterback in the National Football League. His mechanics fall apart, his vision disappears, and he makes crucial mistakes that cost the Cowboys the game.

What happened two years prior in a home playoff game against the San Fransisco 49ers? With just seconds left in the game, needing to stop the clock in order to get another play off, Dak Prescott scrambled up the middle of the field.

He slid and handed the ball, not to the line judge (who must touch and place the ball before every snap) but to his center. His center then had to find the line judge, hand him the ball, get set, and before you knew it the game was over.

Dak didn’t think, and because of his mistake, the Cowboys found themselves at home in the playoffs once again.

This past year against San Fransisco, the defense was immaculate. It held an otherwise powerhouse offense to a measly 19 points. As referenced before, Dallas’ defense ranked number one in the postseason in points per game allowed.

Even though this defense has become stronger during this offseason, I really don’t believe it matters. It doesn’t matter for the simple fact that Dak Prescott is still the quarterback of this team.

When it comes down to it, and the money is on the table, and the stakes are high, Dak Prescott becomes a deer in headlights.

You cannot rely on him to manage a game in any capacity. He will either light up the scoreboard, or cost you the game. When compared to backup Cooper Rush, who guided the Cowboys to several astounding victories in the absence of Prescott, we hurt for Rush.

Rush has outperformed Prescott at every turn, and has shined in every opportunity he has been given to play quarterback for this team. More importantly, in the toughest moments, Cooper Rush plays his best football.

The Dallas Cowboys, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, are more than talented. They do not need Dak Prescott. What they need is the steady hand of Cooper Rush. A game manager who will not make mistakes, and who will live up to moments in the clutch.

If the Cowboys have any interests in making a deep playoff run, they must rid themselves of Dak Prescott. Even taking nothing in order to offload his contract would be a benefit to the team at this point.

The fanbase has absolutely no faith in Prescott, and should he begin to falter at any point during this next season, Jerry Jones will be treated to tremendous anger from the large audience at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.