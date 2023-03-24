The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces Adding Tom Brady To Their Ownership Interest Roster

The now-retired NFL star is switching sports as he ventures into business dealings with the WNBA.

New Avenues

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Brady has acquired ownership interest in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. He shared a video Twitter to make the official announcement.

“It was a matter of a time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world. I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor.”

“I can’t wait to watch these amazing, talented players bring another championship to Las Vegas,” he added.

Mark Davis, the franchise owner, shared the news in a press release. “Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

The team reacted to the announcement with Kelsey Plum, the point guard, tweeting ‘WHAT ISSSSSS LIFEEEEEEE’ and A’ja Wilson, the power forward, also sharing Brady’s Twitter message to her feed.

Longtime Admiration

Brady shared that his interest in women’s sports started when he was younger. He grew up with three older sister who “were all incredible athletes in their own right.”

“They were role models to me,” he shared in his Twitter announcement video.

This isn’t Brady’s first time venturing into sports outside of football. He became the owner of a Major League Pickleball league in 2022. He announced the news in an Instagram video.

“Look, I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer,” he shared. “Seems like everyone else has the answer too — pickleball!”