Tiger Woods Undergoes Ankle Surgery After His 2023 Masters Withdrawal

On Wednesday, the golf player had ankle surgery done by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Medicine Institute in New York. The statement was shared on the 47-year-old athlete’s Twitter account.

Doing Better

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion,” the statement read. The procedure will aid in post-traumatic arthritis. The injury resulted from a car accident in February 2001.

Woods is currently going through a recovery process. Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent shared that “He’s resting now and will start the recovery process.”

He told reporters that his leg was still hurting after the first round and that he was experiencing ongoing pain in his right leg.

“Hopping on the left leg is fine,” Woods added. “If I did it on the other one, not so fine.”

He has won the Masters five times in his remarkable career and spoke to reporters before the Hero World Challenge tournament in December. He hinted that he may be close to retiring.

More Winning

PHOTO: ANDREW REDINGTON/GETTY

“The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it. I mean, that’s physically, that’s all I can do,” he said.

Woods added that he “didn’t expect to play three majors this year” and was hoping he’d participate in a British Open. “But I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive.”

“I like playing, I like competing,” he shared, “but unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can’t walk.”