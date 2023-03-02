Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter turned himself in to authorities after he was wanted in questioning for a fatal accident in January.

Carter, a defensive lineman for Georgia, was allegedly racing a teammate and a scouting director outside of Athens hours after the Bulldogs had won the national championship. Both people in the other vehicle died as a result of the accident.

An investigation found that Carter and Chandler LeCroy, a member of the team’s recruiting staff, and were racing. Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were contributing factors to the crash that killed LeCroy and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman, police said.

A statement released by police stated that both Carter and LeCroy “switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel,” adding that LeCroy’s vehicle reached a speed of 104 mph.

Top NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Turns Himself In

Carter was attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis when the arrest warrant was made public. He left to return to Georgia and turn himself in.

“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing,’ he said in a statement.

Carter is widely expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick.

LaCroy, 24, was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .197, and was reportedly driving a 2021 Ford Expedition at the time of the crash. The Expedition had reached speeds of 104 mph, police said. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Willick, 20, played offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he’s been troubled by the deaths and recent developments involving Carter.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued a statement of his own.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Read More: Georgia Football Player Jalen Carter Faces Arrest Warrant for Involvement in Fatal Crash