Christian Porn Star Says God ‘Put Her On Earth’ to Enjoy Sexual Pleasure

It’s no sin to show a little skin, according to Christian OnlyFans model Courtney Tillia. In fact, the 36-year-old claims that her career has only brought her closer to God.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Tillia told the story of how she went from being a repressed Catholic school teacher to an online porn star who earns up to $100,000 a month. Brought up in a Christian household and raised to be ashamed of her own sexuality, the model reported feeling like something was missing from her life.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Before I left teaching, I felt super disconnected from myself and also God!” she said. “I didn’t know what my life’s purpose was or how I was meant to help others.”

Now, she claims, her role as an adult entertainer brings her the personal fulfillment she’d been looking for. It’s also helped her to understand spirituality in an entirely new way.

“I believe God is experiencing itself intentionally through us in these unique, physical incarnations,” she explained. “We are not meant to suppress or deny things like our pleasure and sexual expression. Instead, we’re meant to enjoy and embody them fully, as God has intended.”

OnlyFans Model Believes She’s Been Called by God

Courtney Tillia also believes that she’s been called to help other women connect to their own sexuality. Besides creating spicy content for social media, the model teaches a training course for OnlyFans beginners.

“When I started connecting to myself and to God in a different way than what I had been taught in church, I kept hearing and feeling the nudge to help liberate women from their sexual shame,” she said.

Although the entertainer is content with the life she’s created for herself, she stated that it took her a while to unlearn the things she’d been told growing up.

“I had so much sexual shame of my own at first!” she recalled, “I remember being at a photoshoot that had several porn stars, and I was so triggered. I could feel the judgments that society and religion had instilled in me and I was very aware of it.”

She added, “That part of me felt like their sexual choices and expression were wrong and immoral. I even felt wrong by the association in that moment – but that didn’t feel like God telling me to feel that way.”

Tillia told the Daily Star that God wants her to be an example to others.

“God’s message has been abundantly clear: I’m here to be a PORN STAR. This is my way of serving,” she stated. “I’m showing others that pleasure and our sexual expression – even in porn and sex work – aren’t meant to contradict God or exist separately from God. They are unified with God and holy.”

Read More: OnlyFans Model Hit With With A Copyright Claim by IHOP