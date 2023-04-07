Couple Discovers They’re Cousins 10 Years into Marriage with 3 Children

A married couple with three kids was basically an all-American family. That is until they took a DNA test.

Then they discovered they weren’t just husband and wife — they’re also cousins.

Celina Quinones, the wife, shared the stunning news in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 4.4 million times since it was posted last month.

Just like everything online, when it comes to reactions, there are people showing support and there are haters.

“There’s a lot of negative comments, it’s horrible,” Quinones told People. “People keep asking, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you post this?’ But I take everything with a grain of salt. I’m a realtor, so I’m used to getting badgered all the time, so I’m like, ah, it’s nothing.”

Celina and husband Joseph Quinones got married back in July 2006. So they’ve been together for a while. Their families met ahead of the wedding, but no one suspected they were related, Celina said.

“We ended up having our wedding, and even then, our grandmas seemed to be a lot alike, and they got along, but still, nothing clicked,” Celina said.

Added Joseph: “We didn’t think about it. I never saw her at family reunions, funerals, or weddings.”

A Shocking Discovery

Everything changed when Celina started to put things together via a family tree website. That’s when the couple decided to have a DNA test. That was about 10 years into their marriage.

“I ordered the DNA tests,” Celina said. “They came in, and sure enough, we did our swabs, put them in the mail, and off they went. Then we got the results back, and I searched the family tree DNA — another part of the search — and saw him pop up there. And I go, ‘Oh no.'”

Celina considered the idea that maybe the couple should split. Joseph, it seemed, shrugged it off.

They have two sons, ages 15 and 13, and a daughter, 10.

“I was in shock. I was a little depressed over it, to be honest. But this was after we already had three kids, and all of them were healthy,” Celina said. “They have 10 fingers, 10 toes, but it was just a shock.”

“Joseph was like, ‘Babe, don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal. Just brush it off.’ I was like, ‘Should we get a divorce? Are we even supposed to be together?’ I started rethinking … and then after a while, I was like, ‘Nope, we’re just staying together.’ There’s nothing we can do about it. I’m not going to let some blood come between us.”

She added that she posted the TikTok video for no reason beyond comic relief.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “I didn’t think it would go this viral.

“I feel a little more free. Like, it is what it is. There are people that love no matter what or who, so why can’t I love my cousin by accident?”

