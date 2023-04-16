Influencer Says She Was Detained by U.S. Customs For Looking Like an Escort

Australian OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa revealed on social media that she was detained and then deported by the U.S. government. In an Instagram story, Testa shared that earlier in the week, she was detained for over 30 hours by U.S. Customs without access to a phone. She also shared that several other women were detained with her.

Testa recently shared an alarming post on her Instagram story which featured a view from a plane accompanied by the text, “I’m so grateful to come home to a safe country, some of the girls that were detained with me will not. Some had been there for over 3 days with no contact to the outside world.”

Mikaela Testa Detained Multiple Times

This is not the first time Testa has been detained, but the first time she was actually deported. Testa claims that she and a friend were detained at LAX but later released back in October 2022, for apparently looking like escorts. Testa believes that as a foreign OnlyFans model, she has been added to some sort of travel list in the U.S. that deems her a suspicious passenger.

Testa shared a TikTok detailing her recent detainment. In the TikTok, Testa said, “I flew 20 hours from Perth to LA and as soon as I got there I was detained. When I gave them my passport, there was something on my passport. I was flagged or something, because they took me straight to secondary. And I just had that sinking feeling in my stomach like ‘I’m in trouble.'”

In the same TikTok, Testa added, “When you’re detained, you have no rights…They basically own you and everything when you step foot into their country.” Testa also revealed that the officials were questioning her about all of the people she knows in LA, and if she is friends with anyone who participates in anything illegal. There doesn’t seem to be a good reason as to why Testa was stopped, only because she was suspected to be an escort or something of that nature, solely based on her appearance.

