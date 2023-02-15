Influencer Serena Stone Says Doing OnlyFans Lets Her Create ‘Unique and Fun’ Content

At just 18 years old, Serena Stone has managed to take the adult industry by storm. Stone, who is actually a nursing student as well, is well-known on OnlyFans for creating content that caters specifically to her audience.

“My friends told me I’m a social butterfly, so it’s pretty easy trying to connect with people online. I do this because I love it. It’s actually content that I would like to see so I feel like I can relate to people in that way. It’s pretty fun.” she told Rare.us.

Instagram/ Serena Stone

Several people don’t understand that content creators actually have a life behind cameras, which she has proven to have conquered. Wanting to be a nurse practitioner, she does OnlyFans to pay for school. Her daily life includes focusing on going to classes three days a week, working at a tattoo shop, as well as creating content three days a week for her audience.

“I have my own schedule, I do my own content, and I work hard for it. I enjoy doing content for everyone and catering to people. I have no regrets, honestly, I really don’t, at the end of the day I’m doing what I need to do to get myself forward.”

Noting that breaking and becoming famous in the app is sometimes worrisome, her main concern is making sure her mental health is good. She also noted that sometimes it can be hard for women in the industry to have a normal life outside their work.

Instagram/ Serena Stone

“What I really want is for females who are in the industry to know that they can also have a life outside of it. A lot of people think that once you become a sex worker, that’s all you do, but look, I have a life outside of it, and I’m proud of it. People don’t understand that this is our job, just like they have a daily job too”

Instagram/ Serena Stone

As far as regrets, Stone stated that she has none, saying that she’s proud of where she is and proud of all she has gained thanks to the new normal. Safe to say that OnlyFans has come a far away from it being marked as taboo, with several women promoting themselves in the industry and encouraging others to join them.

“It’s hard out there definitely, but now everyone’s sort of starting to do it. I don’t regret it at all, I’m just glad there are people out there who want to work and make a name for themselves like I am.”

Visit Serena Stone’s Pages Here