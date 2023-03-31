Lawyer OnlyFans Influencer Says All Cheating Men Want to be Represented by Her

Who says you can’t have it both ways? A lawyer and OnlyFans model from Brazil is thriving by combining her careers.

Denise Rocha, 39, delivers both sexy entertainment and legal counsel to her followers on the NSFW platform. Her client base? Cheating husbands!

Videos by Rare

The former parliamentary advisor garnered a reputation on OnlyFans as a “specialist” in cases involving infidelity when one of her subscribers asked for her help. According to the New York Post, his wife had filed for divorce after catching him on the website.

“He heard about my fame as a lawyer — and said that only I could resolve the situation,” Rocha explained.

Business Is Booming for the Lawyer/OnlyFans Model

The lawyer turned to OnlyFans eight months ago after falling on hard times. She now makes $100,000 per month. It’s a good thing her career choice is paying off because The U.S. Sun tells us that Rocha has spent a hefty sum on plastic surgery!

While Rocha’s beauty/brains combo has proved an asset to her career, the same can’t be said for her social life. She told The Mirror that she prefers to be with someone she can have a good conversation with, but most men aren’t expecting her level of intelligence based on her sensual appearance.

However, the model says that her loved ones aren’t treating her any differently because of her career change. In fact, some of her friends have told her that she should have started OnlyFans a long time ago!