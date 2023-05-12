Mia Khalifa, Porn Icon, Gives Speech at Oxford University

Influencer and former adult film star Mia Khalifa was invited to speak at Oxford University and discuss “boundaries and confidence and my life experiences.” Khalifa is very outspoken when it comes to her past experiences, and currently holds 27.6 million followers on Instagram.

Khalifa is a controversial figure who had a fatwa put out on her after she wore a hijab in a porn video. Khalifa is of middle eastern descent.

Mia Khalifa Excited to Speak at Oxford University

Khalifa seems ecstatic about being invited to speak by The Oxford Union, and posted to Instagram to celebrate the event. The influencer’s post featured a series of photos and videos of Khalifa at Oxford University. The photos are accompanied by text that reads, “Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted… thank you so much to the @theoxfordunion for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization.”

Khalifa’s post continues, “I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important and I’m honored to have been on your floor. The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then…And thank you to @dilarafindikoglu for dressing me in my DREAM uni fit, I felt like I belonged at Gryffindor house at Oxford.”

Khalifa retired from the adult film industry in 2014. She is very active on social media and has 37.3M followers on TikTok. Khalifa also has an OnlyFans for $12 a month, which is advertised as being “Safe for work, but spicy.”