Mia Khalifa Says She Was Pressured to Do Porn By Her Ex-Husband Who Had a Fetish

Influencer and former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has spoken out about her short-lived porn career in the past and stated that it was a big mistake. Now, during an interview with Stephen Bartlett on his podcast “Diary of a CEO,” Khalifa has revealed that she never wanted to do porn in the first place and that she was “groomed” by her ex-husband.

Khalifa, who now goes by her birth name, Sarah Joe Chamoun, revealed that her unnamed former partner pushed her into entering the porn industry. She told Bartlett she feels as though this is the kind of relationship that “a lot of girls get into when they’re in their late teens.”

Mia Khalifa Reflects on Being Pressured to Do Porn

During the podcast, Chamoun said, “I got talked into eloping to Las Vegas four days after my 18th birthday. I didn’t have a sense of self so I attached myself to someone who was more than happy to abuse that and someone who could see that and see someone easily manipulatable …but at the same time eager to please. It was just the perfect storm… “

When Chamoun was just 20 years old, she was handed a card by a talent scout for porn, and she claimed that her former partner put “that whole [porn] world in front of me and encouraged it.” She stated that she now realizes this was “fetishization.” Chamoun added, “I even feel weird calling it a relationship, because the dynamic was not one of a relationship – it was more one of someone who saw a toy to play with.”

Although Chamoun was only an adult film actress for a couple of months, her brief stint in the industry left a major impact. One scene in particular, that featured the influencer wearing a hijab during a threesome, resulted in a fatwa being put on her. She once told The Sports Junkies, “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that would happen to me.”

Chamoun has moved on in her career as an influencer, currently garnering over 27 million followers on Instagram. She was recently asked to speak at Oxford University in England.