Naked Cleaner Who Earns $60 an Hour Opens Up About ‘Creeps’ Who Hire Her

A woman who cleans houses in the nude says the job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In fact, Lottie Rae, 32, indicated that she occasionally has to deal with people who seemingly want her at their home more for her nudity than her cleaning.

On the other hand, she said she is doing it all — and removing it all — for the money.

“I’m always looking for ways to make extra money and I quite like being naked, so I though ‘OK, I’ll try it,'” Lottie said, via LadBible.

At first, though, she was a little hesitant.

“The first job I was booked for I didn’t end up going,” she said. “I freaked myself out after looking at the house on Google Maps and seeing it backed onto woodland and I was supposed to be there in the evening.

“But going forward I thought ‘I can do this’ and started accepting jobs. I’ve met all sorts of people over the years.”

Lottie Rae cleans a kitchen. (SWNS via LadBible)

“One of my clients I cleaned for three times altogether, and his house was the dirtiest house I’ve ever come across in my life, teeming with dirt and grime,” Lottie said. “But when I got there he didn’t want me to clean it at all.”

Instead, the client just wanted some company. Clearly, he preferred the company of a naked woman.

Basically, Lottie has found all types in her new job.

“One time a guy put porn on his TV and I had to say no,” she said. “The people who are slightly creepier tend to have perfectly clean houses so it’s kind of an indicator.

“I’ve cleaned for some younger guys who seem more sociable, they’re out and about and just have disposable income and want to try something different.”

“Another guy I’ve worked with [for the whole six years] is a nudist, so to him it’s right up his street,” she added. ““He’s already naked when I get in, we have a coffee and I play with his dog and then get to work.

“The clients will get naked as well — a few of them are quite nervous at first and keep their clothes on until they’re confident enough to take them off.”

That’s right, some of the clients take off their clothes too. All for the right to watch Lottie do her thing, at the low, low cost of about $60 an hour.

“My friends and family know what I do, but I think they wonder why I do it,” she said. “They think all these men are weird and creepy but in general they’re nice people.

“Over six years I’ve been in a couple of relationships and they’ve been completely cool with it, my current partner’s sound with it, which is refreshing. I know a lot of my friend’s partners wouldn’t be OK with it.”