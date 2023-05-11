OnlyFans Influencer Says She Got an ‘Instant 24-Hour’ Bob Job By Injecting Saltwater

34-year-old OnlyFans model Kayla Kayden has recently revealed that she has engaged in an unorthodox form of body modification. Kayden, who had a breast augmentation at 19 years old, shared that she had saltwater injected into her chest in order to achieve an instant boob job that only lasts for under 24 hours.

The Las Vegas native had her breast implants removed in 2021 but soon decided she missed having a larger E-cup size. Kayden met with a plastic surgeon, with whom she voiced concerns over potential scarring if she was to have another surgery. This is when her surgeon gave her a peculiar suggestion.

Surgeon Gives Surprising Advice to OnlyFans Model

While speaking with NudePR, Kayden said, “I told my plastic surgeon that I didn’t know if I want [implants] again, and he suggested getting saline (a mixture of salt and water) put in. They get these 24-hour boosters so he did the injection and it worked – I was shocked. They look much bigger and are 1,000 times better than implants. As water goes into natural chest area, it doesn’t look like implants, that’s why I like it.”

Kayden, who has a major following on multiple social media platforms, first had a surgeon inject saltwater into her chest in 2022 for about $750. She continued, “I can be my normal self and then when I want to look all glammed up, I put a wig on and do my boobs. The injections take you from your normal size to three or five times your natural size. With the implants, you can feel a ball inside your chest. But with the water it’s like a waterbed – you don’t even notice it’s in there. It feels like you have implants but I don’t think it lasts 24 hours at all, it is more like 12 hours. It reduces throughout the day. You can pick the size. I got 350cc’s to give myself a little something extra, with a package of 10 injections for $7,500.”

While Kayden participated in the saltwater injections for much of 2022, she decided to have another breast augmentation in December of that year. She said, “I loved how the insta boob looked so much I decided to have my breasts done again. So I’m back to fake size D cups again. Thankfully I didn’t get any new scarring [from my implants previously]. The plastic surgeon went over previous scars.”