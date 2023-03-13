Playboy Relaunching Magazine as Digital-First Publication

Playboy Magazine was once exactly that — a magazine. But like most print publications, it fell by the wayside as part of the tech boom of the late 1990s.

But the brainchild of Hugh Hefner is now coming back as a magazine again. Well, sort of. This is all in an effort to compete with OnlyFans, the massive platform that has taken over the world when it comes to … uh, content for which men will pay.

But Playboy will not be a printed magazine, of course. Instead, it is relaunching in digital form.

Playboy Vs. OnlyFans

The original magazine stopped printing in 2020 de to awful sales. Now, Playboy is offering an OnlyFans experience, it indicated, without using the phrase “OnlyFans.”

So, yes, Playboy will now offer a “creator platform” as a “safe” and “exclusive” OnlyFans alternative. Comedian and model Amanda Cerny will serve as the first “cover” model of the new digital effort. Cerny was a Playmate back in 2011.

“From becoming the Playmate centerfold of October 2011, to now being in the company of Marilyn Monroe, Dolly Parton and Kate Moss on Playboy’s cover, is a dream come true!” Cerny said.

“A Playboy creator is someone who is able to embrace their creativity, their sexuality and freely and unapologetically express themselves. I can’t wait to share more of my journey with exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my fans on my Playboy channel.”

Unlike on OnlyFans, Playboy creators will have to apply and be approved by the editorial team.

Hallie For Playboy

“Our Playboy creator platform is the Playboy magazine for the 21st century,” Chief Brand Officer Rachel Webber told the New York Post. “‘We’re putting the power of content creation in the hands of the creative community and giving them the tools to interact with and monetize their fanbases directly.”

But like OnlyFans, users will have to subscribe to view the content fully. Some subscriptions will even give users a look into the daily lives of the models. It will also include essays from the models on what it’s like to be a content creator.

Per the Daily Mail: “Ben Kohn, the company’s CEO said he hopes the interjection of Playboy’s creators will disrupt the current creator ecosystem in much the same way that ‘Playboy magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago.'”