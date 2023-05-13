Porn Star Angela White Dubbed the ‘Meryl Streep of Porn’ Lectures at a Prestigious US University

Adult film star Angela White proved she has both beauty and brains in her lecture at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The X-rated entertainer shared a heartfelt post on social media after addressing the students in Professor Constance Penley’s Film Studies class. White included a photo from her visit, showing her and the professor dressed head-to-toe in black.

“This is my third time as a guest speaker at this Film Studies class that approaches pornography as worthy of serious inquiry as a genre and as popular culture,” reads the caption. “Thank you to the incredible students who asked well-informed, thought-provoking questions about my career as a performer/director, my academic research, and my time in politics.”

According to the New York Post, White has been called “the Meryl Streep of porn” on account of her expansive career. However, the actress has proven herself to be a woman of diverse talents. She has an honors degree in gender studies from the University of Melbourne, and has even run for government office in Australia.

White referenced her academic career in her Instagram post.

“While it has been a number of years since my research dissertation was published in ‘The Routledge Companion to Media, Sex, and Sexuality,’ academic pursuit remains an interest of mine and something I wish to return to in the future,” she wrote.

The adult film star’s research, titled “The Porn Performer” was published in 2017. Her work addresses what she calls the “victim/agent divide,” or the idea that female pornographic entertainers are either seen as “forced by male pimps into a life of sexual degradation and abuse” or “sexual freedom fighters, empowered by their transgression of outdated social norms.” She argues that these ideas have “limited how performers and their work are represented.”

Angela White recently made headlines when co-star Kieran Lee claimed to have severely injured her by accident during a sex scene. The actress later clarified that it was a completely unrelated case of appendicitis that sent her to the hospital.

White also shocked interviewers with the revelation that she’d once had sex for six hours.