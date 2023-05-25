TikTok Influencer Reveals the ONE Thing She Won’t Do On OnlyFans

Influencer Tara Lynn, also known as Taraswrld, makes a killing on OnlyFans. However, there’s one thing she’s not willing to show her followers.

According to the New York Post, Lynn has almost five million followers on TikTok, and makes around $350,000 with her explicit content on OnlyFans. Recently, the social media star appeared on an episode of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast to discuss her content and her journey to fame.

When asked what she posts on the racy platform, Lynn replied, “I just don’t show my vagina, but I’ll make videos of me using toys and s–t, but you can’t like see my vagina, so I do a lot.”

Tara Lynn’s Content Has Sparked Several Controversies

Despite her popularity on OnlyFans, Tara Lynn isn’t just famous for her steamy content. She’s also been known to cause the occasional internet controversy.

Hosts Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Grace O’Malley asked the influencer to weigh in on some of the hot button issues that fueled her rise to fame, starting with a viral video of Lynn’s pet bird, Marty.

After learning that birds could be sexually stimulated by touching their backs, the content creator started making jokes online about having a sexual relationship with her feathered friend. This sparked a host of negative comments, with many users calling her a “zoophile,” or someone who is sexually attracted to animals.

According to Narcity, Tara Lynn received backlash for using AAVE, or African-American Vernacular English, in one of her TikTok posts. This prompted her to take a break from social media in 2022.

Recently, the model has also been accused homophobia after claiming that she considers herself straight, but likes to kiss women.

“People took that as, like, I fetishize lesbians,” she said. She added that her boyfriend doesn’t mind when she films sexual content with other women.