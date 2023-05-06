Top-Earning Sportswomen on OnlyFans: Who’s Making the Most Money?

It’s undeniable that sex sells. We’ve all heard the stories of how much money can be made on OnlyFans. People everywhere are quitting their day jobs, preferring instead to invest in some sexy lingerie and a decent camera. Now, top athletes are jumping on the bandwagon. Here are the top-earning sportswomen on OnlyFans and how much they claim to be making from the platform.

Renee Gracie

26-year-old Renee Gracie is an Australian race car driver. While her OnlyFans page claims she’s an “ex-supercar driver,” the model just got behind the wheel again at the GT World Challenge Australia series. But this time, she drove an OnlyFans sponsored Audi R8 LMS. Renee didn’t perform that well, but who cares. She’s made enough money selling pornographic content that she could retire.

According to Daily Star, Renee Gracie had made about $6.25 million between 2019, when she joined the platform, and 2021. She currently boasts over 610,000 likes and offers $5/month subscriptions. Additionally, she offers sexting, customs, games, competitions, and all sorts of things to get her fans excited to pull their wallets out. Not bad.

Paige VanZant

The 29-year-old former MMA star quit the UFC in 2020 and hasn’t been seen in the All Elite Wrestling ring for a year. According to an insider, VanZant surpassed Iggy Azalea in income from the first 24 hours after starting her OnlyFans account. Azalea had made $307,000. VanZant has over 1.1 million likes and charges $9.99 a month for a subscription. She told The Sun that she makes more money posting pictures on Instagram than she does fighting. That doesn’t even account for what she’s making selling her sexy content on OF.

Pearl Gonzalez

The 36-year-old former UFC fighter called it quits after losing a match in November 2021 and suffering a slew of injuries that required surgery. She started an OnlyFans account, initially charging $10/month subscriptions. She’s since made the subscription-free and offers custom content in exchange for payment. As of last year, Gonzalez was making an estimated $625,000 annually — but it seems she’s found a better gig with the private requests.

Madelene Wright

23-year-old Wright joined OnlyFans after she was fired from the English football club Charlton last year. “In the first year I made in the ballpark of half a million pounds. I can’t lie, it has completely changed my life,” she told SunSport. “I was able to get my own place, I have been able to travel the world and have enjoyed a lot of luxurious things.”

Erica Fontaine

24-year-old gymnast Erica Fontaine boasts 177,800 likes on her OnlyFans and charges $10/month. As of a year ago, it was estimated that she was making over $375,000 from her content and rising.

Alysha Newman

28-year-old Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman told Daily Mail that she started an OnlyFans account because she was already being sexualized in her sport. While she doesn’t strip down to being fully nude, she offers exclusive content that certainly shows off her assets. Newman charges about $20/month and has over 32,300 likes on her page.

Liz Cambage

31-year-old Australian-born Las Vegas Aces basketball player Liz Cambage charges $12.99/month and has over 80,400 likes on her OnlyFans account. The former Olympic bronze medalist says she started her account after getting fed up with the pay discrepancies between coaches and players. As of last year, she’d already made close to $1.8 million dollars.

Now the only question is, are male athletes going to jump on the OnlyFans train, too? According to a study shared by The Sun, they could be making a killing, too. Only time will tell.