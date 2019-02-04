A 27-year-old man from New Delhi, India, isn’t quite happy with his current situation. By situation, I mean his life. Basically, he wishes he was never born and is blaming his parents for his feelings.

Raphael Samuel is taking legal actions and is contemplating suing his own parents for bringing him into this world without his consent. Which is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. Turns out, Samuel is an anti-natalist, a person who believes people should abstain from procreating because giving birth to a sentient being without asking for their consent is, well, morally wrong. In his eyes.

But, according to Samuel, he has nothing against children or life itself, rather believes a life from which hasn’t been given its consent to live should not be brought into the world, thus to be subject to the hardship of life. Basically, Samuel considers himself a “victim of life without sourced life”. Cue the eye rolls, please! His main argument for the lawsuit? He wants other “anti-natalist” to know that there are two options when it comes to deciding to have kids, which is either you do or you don’t. Oh, and he also wants us to ask our parents for a proper explanation as to why they thought giving birth to us was a bright idea.

Despite the lawsuit, Samuel did state that he loved his parents and have a great relationship.

“I want to tell all Indian kids that they don’t owe their parents anything. I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure. My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist.”

The 27-year-old runs a anti-natalism Facebook page where he posts anti-procreation messages such as, “Isn’t forcing a child into this world and forcing it to have a career, kidnapping, and slavery?” and “Your parents had you instead of a toy or a dog, you won them nothing, you are their entertainment.” Yes, pretty harsh and selfish, but apparently there are 947 users who agree with this child (because that’s exactly how he’s acting) and are actively following his Facebook page.

So basically, this grown ass man doesn’t want to work, want’s to smooch on his parents forever, and is blaming them for forcing him to make a name out of himself. Cool, cool, cool. This is great. Honestly, I’m just going to say it…someone definitely needs to check this man’s bank account to see if he owes a large amount of money because this has to be the only possible explanation why he wants to file this dumb lawsuit.

I mean sure, there have probably been worse lawsuits out there, but this one takes the whole damn cake. If I told my mother that I was suing her for giving birth to me, she’d probably grab the frying pan and throw it at my head without even thinking. I hope his mother throws a pan at him, or at least a sandal.

My advice? Sit down, shave your beard, get a job, and suck it up, my dude. You’re acting like a 3-year-old child throwing a temper tantrum. Bye.