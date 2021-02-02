Orgy Involving 81 People Raided By Police For Breaking COVID-19 Guidelines

Oh man, this is golden. Golden, I tell ya! Turns out police in France had quite a field day with this one. Apparently, police shut down a warehouse orgy with at least 81 people attending. Yes, AT LEAST. Good lord, France is crazy. Authorities stated the participants were arrested on the outskirts of Paris because it breached coronavirus regulations. Because well, let’s face it, we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

So yeah, they had all right too, we’re in lockdown. Still, this to me seems pretty bold, so I have to give it to these French women and men. Locals around the area were the ones who alerted police to a party that was taking place in Collegien around 20 miles from the center of Paris. Probably because it was too loud…but who knows, really. When officers arrived at the scene around 9 pm they found 11 people in the parking lot who were fined for breaking Francis coronavirus curfew which restricts any movement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orgy Involving at Least 81 People Arrested

At 11 p.m., officers were then granted legal permission to enter the warehouse where there was a large number of people engaging in the heavy orgy. Local magistrates were sitting in an emergency session who then gave police the authority to confiscate sound systems and any light installation, along with any alcohol in the raid. Apparently, a total of 81 people were handed fines for breaking the curfew, and three people thought to be the organizers of the “libertine party” were quickly taken in for questioning. I bet they thought they were the exemption.

According to the investigator, “The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing. Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police.” Because we’ll let’s face it, we all know that these people weren’t wearing face masks because no one wants to have sex with a face mask on. Unless you’re into that sort of stuff then by all means, wear a face mask.

Not surprisingly enough, this isn’t the only orgy that has occurred involving European people. Last year in December, Belgium police broke up a 52 person orgy in a house close to a COVID-19 clinic. Honestly at this point, who knows what’s going on in the other side of the world. All I’m going to say about this is that I hope they had fun at that moment, and I hope that they all got tested beforehand because then that would be terrible for all of these people. Can we just be responsible for once?