Father’s Day will be here before you know it. It’s time to find a funny Father’s Day card that has the funniest dad joke you can find. Dad’s are so self-less and never ask for Father’s Day gifts, but the least you can do is give them the best Father’s Day card.
These Father’s Day cards are hilarious, cheesy, and a bit cringe, but your Dad will love these no matter what. See which one fits your Dad’s sense of humor, and don’t forget to write on the card that you love ’em.
When is Father’s Day 2020?
SOON! Sunday, June 21, to be exact.
Funny Father’s Day Cards
1. Star Wars Father’s Day card Greeting Card
It’s the perfect Father’s Day card for any Star Wars fanatic.
2. Funny Happy Father’s Day Card, Fathers Day Card Funny, Funny Card for Dad, First Daddy Card
3. Donald Trump Father’s day best dad Greeting Card
4. Funny Father’s Card form Daughter, I Will Always Be Your Little Girl, Fun Card for Dad Daddy
As Joe Exotic would say, “I’m never gonna financially recover from this.”
5. Hallmark Funny Father’s Day Pop Up Card (Beer Stein)
6. Hallmark Shoebox Political Father’s Day Card (Love You Anyway)
7. Funny Father’s Day Card – Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband – Greeting Card Greeting Card
Okay, had to throw a ‘Joe Exotic’ card in the mix.