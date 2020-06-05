Father’s Day will be here before you know it. It’s time to find a funny Father’s Day card that has the funniest dad joke you can find. Dad’s are so self-less and never ask for Father’s Day gifts, but the least you can do is give them the best Father’s Day card.

These Father’s Day cards are hilarious, cheesy, and a bit cringe, but your Dad will love these no matter what. See which one fits your Dad’s sense of humor, and don’t forget to write on the card that you love ’em.

When is Father’s Day 2020?

SOON! Sunday, June 21, to be exact.

Funny Father’s Day Cards

It’s the perfect Father’s Day card for any Star Wars fanatic.

Makin’ Father’s Day great again.

As Joe Exotic would say, “I’m never gonna financially recover from this.”

For the beer lovin' dad.

I think many people can relate to this one.

Okay, had to throw a ‘Joe Exotic’ card in the mix.