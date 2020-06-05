Menu
8 Funny Father’s Day Cards That Will Make Pops Laugh! Amazon
Amazon

Father’s Day will be here before you know it. It’s time to find a funny Father’s Day card that has the funniest dad joke you can find. Dad’s are so self-less and never ask for Father’s Day gifts, but the least you can do is give them the best Father’s Day card.

These Father’s Day cards are hilarious, cheesy, and a bit cringe, but your Dad will love these no matter what. See which one fits your Dad’s sense of humor, and don’t forget to write on the card that you love ’em.

When is Father’s Day 2020?

SOON! Sunday, June 21, to be exact.

Funny Father’s Day Cards

1. Star Wars Father’s Day card Greeting Card

star wars card
Red Bubble

It’s the perfect Father’s Day card for any Star Wars fanatic.

2. Funny Happy Father’s Day Card, Fathers Day Card Funny, Funny Card for Dad, First Daddy Card

Funny Happy Father’s Day Card, Fathers Day Card Funny, Funny Card for Dad, First Daddy Card
Amazon

It’s true.

3. Donald Trump Father’s day best dad Greeting Card

Donald Trump Father's day best dad Greeting Card
Red Bubble

Makin’ Father’s Day great again.

4. Funny Father’s Card form Daughter, I Will Always Be Your Little Girl, Fun Card for Dad Daddy

Funny Father's Card form Daughter, I Will Always Be Your Little Girl, Fun Card for Dad Daddy
Amazon

As Joe Exotic would say, “I’m never gonna financially recover from this.”

5. Hallmark Funny Father’s Day Pop Up Card (Beer Stein)

Hallmark Funny Father's Day Pop Up Card (Beer Stein)
Amazon

For the beer lovin’ dad.

6. Hallmark Shoebox Political Father’s Day Card (Love You Anyway)

Hallmark Shoebox Political Father's Day Card (Love You Anyway)
Amazon

I think many people can relate to this one.

7. Funny Father’s Day Card – Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband – Greeting Card Greeting Card

Funny Father's Day Card - Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband - Greeting Card Greeting Card
Red Bubble

Okay, had to throw a ‘Joe Exotic’ card in the mix.

8. Funny Father’s Day Card, World’s Greatest Farter, Joke Birthday Card for Dad

Funny Father's Day Card, World's Greatest Farter, Joke Birthday Card for Dad
Amazon

Would we even appreciate fart jokes if it weren’t for our dads?

Watch: These Celebrity Dads Are Wonderful Fathers

