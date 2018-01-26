Houston Texans favorite, J.J. Watt, may have missed most of the season due to an injury, but that hasn’t diminished continued generosity for Hurricane Harvey survivors.





Volunteers with @SBPUSA join "24-hour build" to repair flooded homes on MLK Day of Service. Plus, a look at how the money @JJWatt raised is being put to work. pic.twitter.com/qrFmY37gpH — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) January 15, 2018

On Thursday, Watt traveled to Port Arthur, Texas, to help distribute food and supplies to those who are still struggling to recover.

He tweeted about the trip, in which he partnered with the South East Texas Food Bank and Feeding America to create a mobile food pantry to connect those in need with the services for more easily.

“Port Arthur, Texas today visiting and helping with the distribution of food and supplies that has been happening since the hurricane thanks to your incredibly generous donations. This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we’ve been able to provide,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

Port Arthur, Texas today visiting and helping with the distribution of food and supplies that has been happening since the hurricane thanks to your incredibly generous donations. This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we’ve been able to provide. pic.twitter.com/hgZskVv88F — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

Following the storm, Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery. The J.J. Watt Foundation has since been distributing those funds to assist with storm recovery among four nonprofits, one of which is Feeding America. The other three are Americares, SBP and Save the Children.