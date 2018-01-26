Menu
Mayor Turner stands by press secretary as thousands of questionable emails pour in
Houston Texans favorite, J.J. Watt, may have missed most of the season due to an injury, but that hasn’t diminished continued generosity for Hurricane Harvey survivors.


On Thursday, Watt traveled to Port Arthur, Texas, to help distribute food and supplies to those who are still struggling to recover.

He tweeted about the trip, in which he partnered with the South East Texas Food Bank and Feeding America to create a mobile food pantry to connect those in need with the services for more easily.

“Port Arthur, Texas today visiting and helping with the distribution of food and supplies that has been happening since the hurricane thanks to your incredibly generous donations. This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we’ve been able to provide,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

Following the storm, Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery. The J.J. Watt Foundation has since been distributing those funds to assist with storm recovery among four nonprofits, one of which is Feeding America. The other three are Americares, SBP and Save the Children.

