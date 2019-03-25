Someone check the water at this hospital because the babies are getting out of hand! The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is going to be very busy this summer, after having some special deliveries soon. Turns out, 9 nurses, who all work in the unit, are pregnant!

Yes, the stock really wanted to make things easier for him and drop off 9 babies at a time. The nurses are said to be due between April and July. Many of them are expecting for the first time, except for Samantha Giglio who is pregnant with her second child. The nurses say it’s great seeing other women pregnant at the same time as them since they all take care of each other and answer questions they might have.

But, don’t worry Maine residents, the hospital did say there is a plan in place to cover for all women when they take their maternity leaves. The hospital has around 80 registered nurses currently working in the labor and every unit, so your babies will still have a handful of nurses to help out.

Britney Verville decided to start the hilarious picture of the mothers and their bumps, which quickly went viral, gaining more than 5,000 likes. Although the picture shows eight nurses, one of the nurses is holding two papers with their due dates after another nurse who is pregnant had a different shift. It’s a nurses baby boom era, hands down! Congratulation to all the nurse mommies!