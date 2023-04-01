55th Birthday Bliss: Céline Dion Overwhelmed with Love After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Iconic singer Céline Dion has just celebrated her 55th birthday. The Canadian diva turned to Instagram to share how much love she feels on the day of her birthday. Dion is staying positive after her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome three months prior. Stiff Person Syndrome is an incurable disease that results in severe muscle spasms.

On her Instagram story, Dion posted, “I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” Among those who wished Dion a happy birthday online were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, who are her co-stars in her acting debut, Love Again. Love Again follows a man who receives messages from a woman he never met on his new work phone. Dion plays herself in the film.

Chopra Jonas gave the “My Heart Will Go On” singer some kind words online, writing, “Just like our movie, you are a real-life fairy godmother.” Heughan wrote, “Thank you for giving the world your love and your music.”

Dion’s official Instagram account also shared a heartfelt message, writing, “On this very special day, we’d like to wish you, dear Celine, a very happy 55th birthday! ❤ 🎂. To all of you fans who would like to leave a message for Celine on this occasion, please do so by posting your video or picture on your Instagram, Twitter or TikTok account using the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutLove25 so we can add it to the message board.”

This flood of love must be very important to Dion right now, since she only recently received her tough diagnosis. Months ago, Dion shared an emotional post to Instagram, saying, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”