Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Assault and Battery by Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman

Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter, 43, is being sued for sexual assault and battery by Melissa Schuman, 38, who was a singer for the 90 pop group Dream. Schuman accused Carter of rape back in 2017, saying he sexually assaulted her in his Santa Monica home in 2003.

Schuman claims the assault occurred while she and Carter were working on a film together. At the time of the claim, Schuman was 18 and Carter was 22.

Nick Carter Accused of Rape

The suit claims that Carter used “his role, status, and power as a well-known singer to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually assault” Schuman. The suit also claims that Schuman has been left with “suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological stress” since the incident.

In a blog post called “Don’t Worry, I Won’t Tell Anybody,” Schuman detailed her alleged assault. Schuman wrote that she was just engaging in kissing with Carter when he forced her into receiving oral sex. When Carter then initiated sex, Schuman pleaded that she was a virgin and saving herself for marriage, but Carter ignored her pleas and proceed to rape her.

Carter’s attorney, Liane K. Wakayama, maintains her client’s innocence, telling People, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 — and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family.” In 2018, Schuman attempted to file a police report, an action that proved futile because of the statute of limitations.

This is not the first time Carter has been accused of sexual assault. In December 2022, Shannon Ruth sued Carter for alleged sexual battery. Carter is countersuing both Schuman and Ruth.

