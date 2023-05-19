12-Year-Old Girl Heroically Saves Twin Brother from Choking at School Cafeteria

Amelia Loverme, a 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts, thought quickly on her feet when she saved her twin brother from choking while they were sitting together in their school cafeteria. After Charlie choked on a piece of mozzarella cheese at Leicester Middle School, Amelia swiftly performed the Heimlich maneuver, earning her well-deserved recognition for her actions.

“It was just instinct, I didn’t really know what to do, I just feel like I had to help him,” Amelia told WBZ News.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage, showing Charlie’s reaction as he stood up from the lunch table and clutched his chest before starting to move around. While some nearby friends seemed uncertain about how to assist, his twin sister remained composed and took immediate action.

Videos by Rare

Sister Saves Twin Brother from Choking

“I’m going to die,” Charlie stated of the incident. “It’s just scary and you just don’t know what’s going to happen next and it’s just really scary.”

“They were all pretty scared and they didn’t know what to do,” Amelia stated.

Within moments, Amelia swiftly rose from her seat at the adjacent table, positioned herself behind Charlie, and promptly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the obstruction.

Jason Loverme, the twins’ father, emphasized the importance of adults having conversations with children about life-saving techniques like the one Amelia showed. “Whether you think it registers or not, they may tune it out but clearly something registered and she recalled it when she needed it,” he went on to add. “If you can help somebody and you can react regardless of if you’re nervous or not, you should.”

