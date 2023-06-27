18 Hour Delay On American Airlines Turns Into Private Flight

A flight scheduled to take passengers from Oklahoma City Oklahoma to Charlotte North Carolina was delayed for 18 hours which deterred all but one guest.

Following the insane wait, Phil Stringer was the last traveler standing when the plane was finally ready to go. From before 6:20 am (when the flight was supposed to leave) until after midnight on Sunday, the patient Phil waited. Though the wait was extreme, the reward was awesome.

At first Phil could not believe what was happening, he had not realized that no one else was going to board until he questioned a flight attendant. He apologized as much as he could for being the sole reason the crew had to work, though it is likely the plane had to be in Charlotte anyway. At any rate, Phil and the crew did not waste the opportunity.

According to the New York Post, Phil shared a video on TikTok where he commented: “When you buy every single ticket on the plane so you don’t have to deal with people.” As he clarified later, the rest of the travelers had rebooked their flights so it was just Phil and the flight crew.

The video shows Phil boarding the completely empty plane. Needless to say he got a seat upgrade. The video further shows the flight crew giving Phil safety instructions. As they finished he promptly asked them to start over because he wasn’t listening. Phil was even told that he could order whatever food he wanted.

Though the persistent passenger said waiting for ‘nearly 20 hours’ in the airport was ‘kinda sucky,’ he had to admit that the private party with the crew and the VIP treatment brightened the situation.

