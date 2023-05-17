Brawl Breaks Out at Disney World After Family Refuses to Move For Photo

One family asked another to move so they could take a picture in front of the Walt Disney World 100 anniversary sign.

The family standing in front of the sign supposedly refused. So the result was fisticuffs, as a video revealed.

As can be seen, the group began throwing punches at each other, resulting in one man falling to the ground as a security guard calls for backup. There was no way the guard could’ve broken up the mayhem on their own, after all.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Brawl Breaks Out at Disney World

Eventually, help arrived from other park-goers, and order was restored. But not before one individual received medical treatment at the scene. That individual did not want to press charges, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Two people were removed from the theme park as a result of the brawl.

“Did you see how it broke out?” a person could be heard saying in the video, shared to Fox 35 by a bystander. “I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening.”

This marks the second time in a year that a fight inside Disney World was captured on video. Something similar went down last year in Fantasyland, as Fox 35 relayed.

Read More: Wild Street Fighter Brawl Erupted During World Series Parade