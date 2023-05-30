Chaotic Scene Captured on Video as ‘Horrific’ South Carolina Storm Leaves Carnival Cruise Ship in Disarray

Passengers on a Carnival cruise ship likely expected the worst after being caught in a massive storm off the South Carolina coast.

Videos shared by some of those passengers revealed the extent of the damage, including flooded hallways and rooms littered with glass and other debris.

The ship was traveling on a return trip from the Bahamas to its original launching point in Charleston, S.C.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Things got so bad that crew members had to abandon their cabin and resort to hanging out in the vessel’s theater at one point, as one Twitter video relayed.

‘Horrific’ South Carolina Storm Leaves Carnival Cruise Ship in Disarray

The aftermath aboard Carnival Sunshine after a severe storm.

The crew from Deck 0-4 evacuated to the theater, and anywhere they could rest… the crew bar destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MqsDJYvrSG — Crew Center (@CrewCenter) May 28, 2023

Several of the passengers said along with everything else, the rough waters resulted in them starting to feel sick.

Worse, some passengers told ABC4 in Charleston that the crew didn’t address the situation until 12 hours after the nightmare weather began to rock the boat.

“They left us blind,” passenger Daniel Taylor told the outlet. “Not reassuring us about what was going on, where we were headed to, what the plan was. They could have updated us and let us know something.”

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson said only minor injuries resulted.

“Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. Guests on board the ship were safe,” the spokesperson told ABC4. “Our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests.”

Read More: Carnival Cruise Passengers Forced to Evacuate After Cabin Floods