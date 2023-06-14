Dad Hilariously Fakes His Own Death to ‘Teach Family a Lesson,’ Flies To His Funeral in Helicopter

45-year-old David Baerten, a Belgian TikToker, enlisted his wife and children’s help with an epic prank where he faked his own death. The purpose of the prank was to see who in his life really cares about his well-being.

Videos by Rare

Baerten held a funeral for himself in the city of Liege, which was filmed and posted to TikTok by some attendees. The footage shows many of Baerten’s loved ones crowded around outside wearing black when a helicopter shows up. When the crowd walks towards the helicopter after it lands, they realize that a very much still-alive Baerten has exited the aircraft. He exclaims “Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral,” and is accompanied by a camera crew.

TikToker Shows Up to His Own Funeral

Baerten claims that he performed this stunt because he has felt underappreciated by his extended family. He said, “What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

To spread the news of his “death,” Baerten asked his daughter to write a memorial post on social media. His daughter wrote, “Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Some of the funeral-goers were very upset with Baerten when they realized his funeral was a stunt, while others were lovingly embracing the man they thought was deceased. However, Baerten himself seems to think it was all worth it. Baerten stated that the faux-funeral “proves who really cares about me. Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win.”

Baerten has yet to release a full version of his “funeral” to TikTok, but several videos have been uploaded by other social media users. Baerten is a successful TikToker who currently holds almost 165,000 followers on the popular social media platform.