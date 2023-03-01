Delivery Driver Gets Banned From McDonald’s After Viral TikTok

A delivery driver based in the UK is calling out her local McDonald’s, claiming that she’s been banned from the location after a TikTok clip she uploaded went viral.

The user’s handle, @atlantadelivers, uploaded a video alleging that she had to wait 25 minutes to be serviced at the location before she abandoned her hopes for a meal and swiftly left the store. She ridiculed the service workers for not providing her order fast enough.

The video has racked up over 2.7 million views. “‘I’ve just been banned from my McDonalds,” Atlanta shared. “I walked in…[an employee] looked at me for a second, then she was like, ‘we can’t serve you. You’re not allowed in here.’”

Long Time Coming

The video shows a group of people in the restaurant lobby standing idle, waiting for their orders as well. The workers are wandering left and right, but it seems as if no meals have actually been provided.

Atlanta eventually leaves the store saying, “I give up with that order, there getting nun (nothing) ready, there’s no one doing deliveries, it’s now 2:59 p.m., so I’ve been there for 25 minutes. Absolutely nothing.”

She quickly cancels the delivery trip and makes her way to Starbucks for her next job. When she comes back to attempt another order, she’s met with an irritated employee. “We’re not allowed to give you orders anymore,” she says.

More Experiences

The delivery driver then makes her second exit from the McDonald’s location. Viewers flooded the comment section sharing their own experiences with the specific restaurant location as well as other grievances they’ve had with the franchise as a whole.

“As a driver myself, I know as soon as I get a McDonald’s order I’m gonna be waiting. The McDonald’s delivery system SERIOUSLY needs revising,” someone commented.