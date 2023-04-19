Driver Caught in Human Smuggling Attempt Tries to Flirt With Texas Trooper as Last Resort

A Texas allegedly caught up in a human smuggling attempt tried to flirt her way out of trouble, it seems.

Lidia Elizabeth Badillo, 38, was pulled over and charged with smuggling when it was discovered she had two female illegal immigrants in her sedan. The trooper who pulled her over found that the immigrants were from El Salvador.

Video from the incident revealed that Badillo told the trooper she was merely on her way out to get drinks, indicating she wasn’t up to any funny business.

She then told the trooper he was handsome.

“I’m looking at your eyes sir,” Badillo said to the trooper. “I’m looking at your eyes because you’re pretty handsome.”

Later, she told investigators that she picked up the woman from a house in Mission, Texas. She apparently intended to drop them off with another driver, who was believed to be taking them to Corpus Christi.

The women passengers had two fraudulent Texas driver’s licenses, Texas DPS said, enabling them to get through border patrol. Badillo said she had known the woman for a couple of months.