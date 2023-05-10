Florida Father Attacks School Employee in Front of Students After Son is Banned from Bus

An angry Florida dad went ballistic after learning his son had been banned for riding the school bus, attacking a school employee.

Esdra Burges-Cruz, 50, was then soon arrested.

Police said the bus was full of students at the time of the incident, causing a delay.

Burges-Cruz is accused of getting on the bus while it was stopped in Ocala, then striking the bus aide employee in the chest, per the arrest report, via Fox 35.

He apparently at least asked if he could get on the bus first. But when the school employee said he could not, Burges-Cruz reportedly said “shut the f–k up” and hopped on anyway.

Video of the incident showing Burges-Cruz yelling at the school employee was released by police.

After yelling at the aide, Burges-Cruz appears to use an open hand to strike the employee on the chest. Afterward, students can be heard screaming.

“If I hear something else about my son, you’re gonna see what’s gonna happen,” Burges-Cruz told the bus aide while waving a piece of paper at him. All the while, the bus driver sort of fidgeted, but other than that, remained calm.

Police then went to Burges-Cruz’s home, and while he admitted getting on the bus, he denied striking anyone, per Fox 35.

The police report stated that Burges-Cruz “made several conditional threats to the victim that if anything else happened to his son that the victim ‘would see what’s going to happen.'”

A student riding the bus recorded the video and turned it over to the school’s office.

“We believe the arrest speaks loudly and will help the community better understand we expect adults to behave appropriately in the same way we expect our students to behave appropriately,” the Marion County School District told Fox 35 in a statement.