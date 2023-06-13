Bag of Flour Helped Children Survive 6 Weeks in The Amazon After Plane Crash

Nearly a month ago, four Indigenous Huitoto children were inaccurately reported found after surviving a terrible plane crash deep in the Colombian jungle. The wreck killed all of the adults on board and so the four were left on their own to navigate and escape the jungle. It turns out that a bag of flour was vital to their survival for a total of five and a half weeks.

The group of children roamed the terrain for 17 days before the Colombian president incidentally claimed that they were found. The initial tweet by President Petro was deleted since the find was not confirmed.

The search party consisted of aircraft, military personnel, scout dogs, and more, continuing the hunt for three more weeks. The rescuers were relentless, even teaming up with the indigenous peoples who have historically been at odds with the Colombian military.

While all of Colombia was eagerly awaiting news of the children, the four compatriots took advantage of skills their grandmother had taught them. During their time recovering in the hospital, the uncle of the resourceful kids named Fidencio Valencia shared: “When the plane crashed, they took out [of the wreckage] a [bag of flour], and with that, they survived,” according to the New York Post.

The children age 11-months, 4-years-old, 9, and 13 munched on berries and other plants they recognized once the bag of flour ran out. They also built themselves a little shelter with whatever they could find. Their aunt explained that Lesly the oldest: “knew what fruits she can’t eat because there are many poisonous fruits in the forest. And she knew how to take care of a baby.” They don’t teach you that in school!

At any rate, the country is now at ease and a bit more peaceful place after uniting over the search and rescue of the four skilled children.