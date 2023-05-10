Freaky-Looking Fish With Fangs Discovered on Oregon Beaches

Well, it’s safe to say there’s something in the water. And from the looks of things, let’s just hope it stays there.

For now, though, it seems to be washing up on shore, leaving scientists and other marine experts perplexed.

Videos by Rare

And it would be none other than multiple lancetfish — with no scales, fanged jaws, and massive eyes. All have been discovered along the Oregon coastline.

Again, no one has any answers.

These types of fish are not entirely uncommon. But they are deep-sea critters. And yeah, they’re freaky-looking. Some of them have even been discovered while still alive.

Fish With Fangs Discovered

Anyway, the Oregon State Parks have asked that anyone who spots such fish to photograph them and send in the pics.

Granted, some scientists have speculated that this may not be a case of more of these types of fish actually washing ashore — or if we are just noticing it more in the age of social media.

Lancetfish generally live in tropical or subtropical waters, though they are known to travel as far north as Alaska’s Bering Sea if they’re hungry. They not only have fangs, but a “sail-like” fin.

For the record, if you find one, don’t cook it. They’re not for human consumption. Then again, who would want to even touch one of these things, much less eat one?

