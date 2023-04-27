Hilarious Video Shows King’s Guard Horse Biting Woman’s Ponytail After Getting Too Close

If you only know one thing, it’s to not mess with the king.

Or more specifically, don’t get too close to a King’s Guard horse at Buckingham Palace. One female tourist found that out firsthand when she stood a little too close during a photo shoot.

But say this much — she undoubtedly walked away with a moment that will last a lifetime.

As the video revealed, the mounted horse was standing directly next to a sign that read, “‘Beware! Horses may kick or bite.”

Video Shows King’s Guard Horse Biting Woman’s Ponytail

In fact, the woman was standing directly under the sign. On the bright side, at least the horse didn’t kick her. It did do the other thing, though.

Fortunately, the woman was able to break free and scurry away.

This comes just a few weeks after a guardsman had to yell at a tourist for grabbing his horse’s reigns. So just as you might mess with the bull and get the horns, in England, if you mess with the horse you may get the bite.

“The King’s Life Guard is conducted by soldiers of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at Horse Guards Parade,” the Daily Mail explained. “Troops have mounted The King’s Life Guard here since the Restoration of King Charles II in 1660.”