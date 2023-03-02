Influencer Zaps Herself With Shock Collar on Live Video For 1 Million Fans, Immediately Gets Banned

A well-known Twitch influencer received a temporary ban from the live-streaming platform for subjecting herself to a literal shock collar in a stupid stunt. The gaming community is going crazy with excitement over a video capturing the electrifying incident.

“Me and @HanaxBananaa are testing how dumb we are and Shocking each other for being a stupid a–,” streamer CodeMiko, 33, real name Youna Kang, said on Twitter regarding the challenge. The influencer regularly uploads gaming content for her nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform.

CodeMiko in Twitter

Me and @HanaxBananaa are testing how dumb we are and Shocking each other for being a stupid ass🤣



Live!https://t.co/ARI7l1kfGQ pic.twitter.com/ytPI77XcAX — CodeMiko (@codemiko) February 25, 2023



In her most recent stunt, CodeMiko seemed to be playing a trivia game with high-voltage consequences for incorrect answers. In the video titled “How Dumb Are We?” CodeMiko and HanaxBananaa, a fellow streamer, are seen wearing identical black canine collars. Whenever one of the women gives a wrong answer to a question, their counterpart delivers a shock. Several are comparing the game to the one featured in the 1983 James Bond film “Never Say Never Again.”

According to Dextero, Kang’s Twitch channel vanished shortly after the video was released. Those attempting to access the page were met with a message saying that the channel was temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

She went on to relay the message by posting on Discord, confirming her ban with speculations that the reason behind it was the literal shock collar incident.

Twitch guidelines heavily stipulate that they don’t permit content that glorifies, promotes, or encourages self-harm. Furthermore, the platform prohibits any actions that may put one’s life in danger, cause physical harm, or urge others to engage in physically dangerous behavior.

However, it appears that the ban was lifted a day later, with CodeMiko tweeting that Twitch had reinstated her account.

“I GOT UNBANNED! TWITCH REVERSED THE BAN AND REMOVED THE STRIKE!” the gamer stated. “I originally got banned for the shock collar content for 7 days. After they looked into it they decided it was an incorrect ban YAY IM FREEE!!”

This was reportedly the eighth time that the live streamer has been reprimanded from the platform.

