Man Lost 137 Pounds After Eating Burgers, Fried, and Ice Cream

There are lots of different ways to lose weight, and the first is consuming fewer calories than you burn. That alone is not always the healthiest, according to most nutritionists, but it can be the fastest and get you started on the right path.

But some people will try anything, and that was the case for Bryan O’Keeffe of Ireland. He said he got tired of losing, then gaining, the same 40 pounds over and over again.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

So he quit his job, moved to a remote Spanish village and cut off all contact with loved ones. Then he consumed burgers and fries and milkshakes. No, really.

In the end, he lost 137 pounds.

For the record, O’Keefe did this with simple math. All he did was make certain he was in a calorie deficit. You have to exercise for this to happen — walk, yoga, sprint, job, tennis, lift weights, whatever. It all works. O’Keefe made sure to do something most days.

Bryan O’Keeffe on Instagram

O’Keefe said he ate around 2,200 calories a day. He also made sure to consume 200 grams of protein each day. Other than that, just about anything was fair game.

As relayed by Business Insider:

“O’Keeffe had previously tried all sorts of fad diets but would often cave and order takeout dinners that could be up to 5,000 calories alone, he said. Dietitians advise against restricting your diet and cutting out all the foods you enjoy as this often leads to bingeing. Instead, weight loss should center around healthy, sustainable changes.”

In other words, eating chicken, broccoli and brown rice at every meal works. But that can get old and isn’t sustainable. Sensibility can be sustainable and still allow you to enjoy your favorite foods.

That’s the path O’Keefe took.

Once he began to change his diet, his typical meal plan looked like this, via Insider:

Noon: Protein shake or protein oatmeal (around 200-400 calories)

5 p.m.: Chicken, bacon, and cheese bagel (500-600 calories)

9 p.m.: Chicken burger and fries

Before bed: Half a tub of protein ice cream with a microwave protein brownie.

Tracking The Process

He tracked all of this to prove that it can be done. Consume the calories you want, then burn them off. That’s one way to go about it. If the goal is strictly weight loss, it will work, even if you’re eating burgers, fries and shakes, and O’Keefe is evidence of that.

“You don’t have to avoid eating out to lose weight,” he said in an Instagram post. “Sure, you’re probably going to lose more weight if you live like a hermit, but who other than me actually wants to do this?”

It’s possible for anyone. It just takes some desire and knowledge of basic math. O’Keefe proved that fad diets aren’t needed and don’t generally work. He did what he wanted and lost weight the old-fashioned way. By eating less of what he liked.