Man Sick of Pot Holes Takes Matter Into Own Hands by Filling Them With Noodles

One way to get the government’s attention is to break out the pasta.

At least, that’s the theory of one UK man, who is showing his local leaders just how easy it can be to fill a pothole. He’s using pot-boiled noodles.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The man, Mark Morell, has shared his exploits on social media, politely reminding everyone that it only takes a little elbow grease and some creativity to do a job.

“Since #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK’s roads than @potnoodle,” he tweeted. “Send us pictures of your worst, local potholes using the hashtag and tagging your local council!”

A True Hero

Since #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK's roads than @potnoodle? Send us pictures of your worst, local potholes using the hashtag and tagging your local council! pic.twitter.com/NHlSWwk0n3 — Mr Pothole (@mrpotholeuk) March 28, 2023

Morrell goes by “Mr Pothole” on Twitter, and what he’s cooked up for road repair is undoubtedly unique.

“Potholes drive road users potty and me more than most,” he told Metro. “The pothole crisis across the UK is an increasingly serious issue and something I have been campaigning on for more than 10 years.

“During this period I have had to use my noodle with stunts to highlight just how bad potholes are, from floating plastic ducks in water-filled potholes, birthday cakes, fishing rods and model submarines.”

In other words, it starts with noodles. It may end with dessert.

Read More: Man Spray Paints Penises on Potholes to Get Town to Finally Fix Them