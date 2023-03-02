Man Sues Bar After He Was Allegedly Banned For ‘Being Old’

A Maryland man is suing a bar for discriminating against old white guys. Or more specifically, one “old, white” guy. Namely, Neal Glessner, 52, who filed the suit.

Glessner was reportedly a regular at Dan’s Restaurant & Tap House in Boonsboro, which sounds like it’s owned by an old, white guy. Nonetheless, he waited 40 minutes for an order, he alleged, then was given the ol’ heave-ho when he griped about it.

Now, he said, he is banned.

Apparently, he can’t come up with a reason beyond that those who manage and work in the restaurant have something against older people.

The bar’s owner said Glessner’s race and age have nothing to do with it.

“Mr. Glessner was asked to leave our restaurant due to repeated occurrences of disruptive behavior against members of our team. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Charlotte Aufdem-Brinke, who co-owns the restaurant with her ex-husband, Dan Aufdem-Brinke, wrote on Facebook.

She went on to call Dan’s “a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

Nonetheless, after hearing of the lawsuit, a small group of protestors showed up to stand outside the bar and carry signs that read “Old White Men’s Lives Matter” and “It Is Okay to be White.”

Charlotte Aufdem-Brinke (LinkedIn)

Meanwhile, the bar put its own sign in the window. “They tried to bury us, but they don’t know we are seeds” it read.

For the record, this is actually a true story.

“Dan and Charlotte Aufdem-Brinke are trying to paint me as an angry racist who is willfully acting to dismantle their business with what they term ‘a frivolous, baseless lawsuit,'” Glessner said, via the New York Post.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth.”