McDonald’s Customers Combining Hash Browns With McFlurry Has Become A Thing

What’s better than McDonald’s hash browns or McDonald’s McFlurry desserts?

How about combining the two into a sweet and salty ice cream sandwich of sorts?

Hey, don’t know it until you try it. And thanks to TikTok, it seems plenty of people are indeed giving it a shot.

The recipe is simple. You order two hash brown patties. You order one McFlurry — any flavor, whether it be Oreo or M&M — will work. You scoop the ice cream out of the container, place it on the hash browns and suddenly, you are living your life as a pregnant person.

Actually, not really. Men have been known to promote this snack, too.

A Not So Secret Hack?

Australian mom and businesswoman Kelly Arvan is credited with starting the trend, showing how she made the sandwich on her social media account. Since then, it’s taken off.

“I dreamed about this,” she said in her TikTok video. “Salty, crunchy, potato-y, sweet.”

The video has more than 5.6 million views. Others have admitted to being inspired by it.

So it’s safe to say you don’t just have to order what’s listed on the McDonald’s menu. You can just make up your own.

And this particular creamy and crunchy paradise is one that’s already taking off.

Oh, as an aside, there’s enough ice cream in one McFlurry to make three or four sandwiches. So be sure to bring your friends.



