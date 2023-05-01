Teenagers Trapped For Hours in Abandoned Train Tunnel During Torrential Rain Storms

A New Jersey train tunnel trapped two, thankfully unscathed, teens.

This was not just any old train tunnel, however. It is said that ever since the tunnel shut down in the 1960’s it has been the birthplace of many folk tales and local legends per Insider.com. We can now add another to the list as of Sunday, April 30th.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Severe rainstorms had swamped the entirety of New Jersey all of this past weekend. Due to the Edgewater tunnel’s location near the Hudson River, the tunnel in no way escaped the torrential downpours. By the time the teens had arrived at the tunnel it was already filled up with water, about waist deep. The reasoning behind entering the tunnel is relatively unclear aside from some reports claiming the boys had “seen something on the internet” that led them to enter the tunnel. Arguably not an advisable reason to enter a tunnel after it was filling with water.

According to NJ.com, by the time the first responders arrived, the water was up to 5 feet. The boys had been trapped by another round of downpours and were perched on a pipe about 300 feet from the tunnel opening. They had been in the tunnel for around 2 hours yesterday afternoon. The firefighters were notified of the situation at 4:30 pm and were able to use a boat, float into the tunnel, and retrieve and save the two teens. When rescued, the boys were perfectly fine, suffering no injuries.

It is a great relief that the two are doing well. On the bright side, they did follow the buddy rule when exploring by going out together instead of alone. On the other hand though, hopefully, it is a clear lesson learned for the boys and others: Don’t enter an abandoned train tunnel when it is full of water… in a thunderstorm. It doesn’t take an expert like Bear Grylls to tell you that such a move is a safety hazard.

Read More: 563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Horus