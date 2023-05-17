Newly Released Digital Scans of the Titanic Offer Stunning Views of Iconic Shipwreck

New images of the Titanic may shed some light on how the ship went down on its final voyage of April 15, 1912, scientists say.

The disaster resulted in more than 1,500 deaths or nearly 70 percent of the Titanic’s passengers and crew.

While there has already been one Hollywood blockbuster documenting the tragedy, another film from Atlantic Productions is in the works. Atlantic teamed with Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, for the latest detailed scans.

“I felt there was something much bigger here that we could get from the Titanic,” Anthony Geffen, the CEO of Atlantic Production, told CBS News. “If we could scan it, if we could capture in all its detail… we could find out how it sank and how the different parts of the boat fell apart and we can find a lot of personal stories down there as well.”

The scan was carried out last year.

The latest images truly are viewed as somewhat groundbreaking. While the wreck of the Titanic was discovered back in 1985, until now, only cameras had been able to capture the wreckage via snapshots.

With remnants of the ship said to be decaying, these scans are expected to offer more insight into what led to the collision with an iceberg, as well as what happened in the aftermath.

The ship has been underwater for more than a century now and is said to be surrounded by statues, unopened champagne bottles, shoes, and other miscellaneous personal items.

“What we now have for the historical record is, before it falls apart, literally a record of everything to do with the wreck of the Titanic, which will be around forever,” Geffen said.